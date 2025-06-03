Big cats and primates dominate list of dangerous animals registered during amnesty

Tigers where the most commonly registered dangerous animal during a government amnesty launched this year.

Tigers ranked first with 15, followed by green monkeys with 11. The green monkey is a medium-sized primate native to West Africa, characterised by its greenish-gold fur, a dark face, and a relatively long tail.

An equal number of chimpanzees and lions (10) were registered during the amnesty, making them the third most registered species.

The amnesty, which was introduced earlier this year, allowed people to register dangerous animals they were previously keeping in breach of the law.

Replying to parliamentary questions, Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo said the amnesty saw the registration of 96 dangerous animals which were previously unregistered.

The 90-day registration window has now closed. As a result, any unregistered dangerous animal will be confiscated, and their owners could face fines of up to €65,000 or a prison sentence of up to three years.

The amnesty was announced in February following the seizure of four lions and a panther in Naxxar late last year. The animals were found in an unlicensed facility that lacked the required conditions for the proper welfare of dangerous animals.

Animals originate from sub-Saharan Africa, North Africa and Gibraltar

Eight vervet monkeys, native to sub-Saharan Africa, recognised by its greenish-olive or silvery-grey coat, black face, and the males' distinctive turquoise-blue scrotum, were registered.

Seven barbary macaques, an endangered monkey native to North Africa and Gibraltar, and known for its short tail, bald pink face, and extensive male involvement in infant care were also registered.

Five capuchin monkeys, pumas, and leopards were registered, according to information provided by the animal rights minister.

Primates were the most popular order of animal to be registered with black crested mangabeys, De Brazza's monkeys and barbary sheep recorded during the amnesty.

Black crested mangabeys are arboreal monkeys found in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Angola, distinguished by their prominent crest of black hair, long tails, and mostly fruit-and-seed-based diet. De Brazza's monkeys are distinctive monkey’s endemic to the riverine and swamp forests of central Africa, characterised by their bright orange forehead crescent, white beard, and often elusive nature.

Two patas monkeys, serval cats, lemurs, and baboons were registered during the amnesty. Patas monkeys are swift, ground-dwelling monkeys found in the semi-arid grasslands and savannas of West and East Africa, distinguished by their reddish fur, white moustache, and reputation as the fastest primate on Earth.

Serval Cats are slender, medium-sized wild felines native to sub-Saharan Africa, known for their exceptionally long legs, large ears, spotted coat, and remarkable hunting prowess in grasslands and wetlands.

The only reptile registered during the amnesty was a caiman crocodile.

One black panther and one waterbuck were registered with the authorities.