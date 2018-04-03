Pedestrian seriously injured in car accident

A 27-year-old man from Hamrun was hurt late last night when he was hit by a car in Triq San Vincenz, Hamrun.

The man was hit by a Hyundai Getz driven by a 20-year-old woman, also from Hamrun, at around midnight on Tuesday, the police said.

He was taken to the Floriana health centre, and later taken to Mater Dei hospital by ambulance, where his injuries were determined to be serious in nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.