Masked shop thief arrested

Man had allegedly asked cashier for money before running off

massimo_costa
8 April 2018, 2:34pm
by Massimo Costa
A 52-year-old man from Rabat has been arrested after he allegedly stole money from a Żebbuġ shop’s cash till.

The police were informed of a robbery, at around noon today, in Triq Mikielanġ Sapiano, and, on arriving at the scene discovered that a masked man had entered the shop, demanded money from the cashier and ran off with the cash.

A search in the area was immediately started by the police, leading to the apprehension of the suspected perpetrator, who was being held by bystanders to prevent him from escaping.

The suspect was arrested and is being kept in police custody as investigations progress.

