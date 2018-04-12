menu

Burglar caught red-handed denies theft charges

The man has been remanded in custody this morning following his arrest whilst attempting to break into a Mosta residence on Wednesday

matthew_agius
12 April 2018, 4:00pm
by Matthew Agius

A man has been remanded in custody this morning after he was arraigned following his arrest whilst attempting to break into a Mosta residence.

The unsuccessful break-in took place on Wednesday morning, when Charlon Abela, 24, from Qormi, was arrested red-handed by police, alerted to his actions by neighbours, at around 3.00am.

Officers from the Mosta police station and the Rapid Intervention Unit arrived at the residence in San’Anton Abbati Street, Mosta and noticed the accused on the roof.

After the accused was taken into custody, police found gloves and a screwdriver, which they say were linked to the burglary in the man’s possession.

Abela was arraigned before magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace and charged with aggravated theft and 

Breaching previous bail conditions.

Lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar, assisting the Abela as legal aid, entered a plea of not guilty but did not request bail at this stage.

Abela was remanded in custody.

Inspector Maurice Curmi prosecuted.

