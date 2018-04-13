menu

Construction site thief gets 20 months

The 32-year-old man from Kirkop was accused of stealing tools left by workmen at construction sites

matthew_agius
13 April 2018, 2:36pm
by Matthew Agius
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

32 year-old Eman Ebejer from Kirkop was jailed for 20 months on Friday after admitting to stealing items from construction sites in his hometown.

Ebejer pleaded guilty to multiple charges of aggravated theft covering the period between 20 March and 3 April when he was arraigned before magistrate Consuelo Scerri Herrera.

Police Inspectors Fabian Fleri and Lydon Zammit told the court that the accused had been stealing tools left by workmen at construction sites. 

He had also attempted another theft from a residence in Triq San Leonardu but had been prevented from doing so, said the inspectors. 

Ebejer was also charged with relapsing and breaching the terms of a conditional discharge that he had been handed in 2016.

In view of the man’s admission of guilt, the court found him guilty, sentencing him to 20 months imprisonment.

Lawyer Ishmael Psaila was defence counsel.

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in Court & Police
Jury hears closing arguments as trial over drugs fridge nears end
Court & Police

Jury hears closing arguments as trial over drugs fridge nears end
Matthew Agius
Construction site thief gets 20 months
Court & Police

Construction site thief gets 20 months
Matthew Agius
Man arrested for stealing from Msida monument
Court & Police

Man arrested for stealing from Msida monument
Woman seriously injured in gas heater accident
Court & Police

Woman seriously injured in gas heater accident
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe