Construction site thief gets 20 months

32 year-old Eman Ebejer from Kirkop was jailed for 20 months on Friday after admitting to stealing items from construction sites in his hometown.

Ebejer pleaded guilty to multiple charges of aggravated theft covering the period between 20 March and 3 April when he was arraigned before magistrate Consuelo Scerri Herrera.

Police Inspectors Fabian Fleri and Lydon Zammit told the court that the accused had been stealing tools left by workmen at construction sites.

He had also attempted another theft from a residence in Triq San Leonardu but had been prevented from doing so, said the inspectors.

Ebejer was also charged with relapsing and breaching the terms of a conditional discharge that he had been handed in 2016.

In view of the man’s admission of guilt, the court found him guilty, sentencing him to 20 months imprisonment.

Lawyer Ishmael Psaila was defence counsel.