Father forgives son for shooting him

A father who was shot in the shoulder by his son has told a court that he has forgiven him.

31-year-old Steven Azzopardi from Ghargur was charged with attempted murder on 18 April after he discharged a firearm at his father during a family dispute. He was arraigned before magistrate Marseanne Farrugia and charged with attempted murder together with a number of other charges relating to threats and firearms offences.

When the case continued before magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace yesterday, the father was called to the stand as the star prosecution witness. However, the victim told the court that he did not wish to testify and that he had forgiven his son for shooting him.

Azzopardi’s defence lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri argued that this meant there was no prima facie case, a requirement for a bill of indictment to be issued, as the father was the prosecution’s only witness.

At the request of the defence, Magistrate Micallef Stafrace also amended the man’s bail conditions: slashing them from a €30,000 deposit down to a €5,000 deposit and a €30,000 personal guarantee.



The case continues.

Inspector Roderick Spiteri is prosecuting. Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi appeared for the victim.