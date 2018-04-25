Enemalta employee admits to tampering meters

An Enemalta employee has been admitted to damaging electricity meters, accepting bribes and unlawful exaction by virtue of his position.

Martin Cucciardi had been arraigned together with Abraham Muscat and Lewis Sant following an investigation into tampered electricity meters.

Cucciardi had been on bail since January 2015 after he was arraigned and charged in court.

A charge of threatening a third party was later dropped with regards to Cucciardi by the prosecution after it emerged that it had no basis in fact.

Cucciardi had filed a guilty plea during a sitting in November 2017.

In its deliberations on punishment the Court of Magistrates, presided by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech observed that the accused had shown no compunction in abusing his position and biting the hand that fed him, but also noted that he had cooperated fully with the investigation.

The court said it could not order him to repay any amounts as the prosecution had failed to prove the amount of the man’s illicit gains.

After taking into account his clean criminal record and the circumstances of the case, as well as the recommendations of the man’s probation officer, the court ordered Cucciardi to perform 340 hours of unpaid community service. He was also placed under a perpetual general interdiction.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi defended Cucciardi. Police Inspector Matthew Vella prosecuted.