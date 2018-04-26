Woman denies targeting elderly lady in snatch-and-grab theft

A 28 year-old woman from Valletta has appeared in court, accused of committing a “snatch-and-grab” theft from a pensioner in Qormi.

Judith Bakoush was arraigned before duty magistrate Consuelo Scerri Herrera by police inspector Roderick Agius this morning, accused of causing or permitting an elder adult to suffer under circumstances likely to produce bodily harm or death, aggravated theft and breaching a court-imposed condition. Bakoush, who is unemployed, was also charged with being a relapser.

Inspector Agius explained how yesterday afternoon, in Qormi, Bakoush had allegedly snatched items of jewellery that a 73 year-old woman had been wearing and took off with them. It is understood that there are other pending disputes between the women.

Bakoush, who was in tears outside the courtroom as she was waited for the case to be called, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri asked that their client be released on bail.

Magistrate Scerri Herrera upheld the request, ordering the woman be temporarily released from custody against a personal guarantee of €5,000. Bakoush was placed under a curfew, ordered to sign a bail book weekly and ordered to keep away from Qormi, the victim or any of the witnesses to the case.