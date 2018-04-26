New Chief Justice sworn in

Malta has a new Chief Justice. In a brief ceremony at the Palace in Valletta this afternoon, Judge Joseph Azzopardi was sworn in by President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca in the presence of the Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, justice minister Owen Bonnici, the Attorney General Peter Grech and the outgoing Chief Justice Silvio Camilleri.

The President read out the notice of appointment and administered the oath as proud members of Chief Justice Azzopardi's family looked on. Malta's new Head of the Judiciary thanked Grech, who had been through law school with him and his family, in particular his parents, who sacrificed much to allow him to study, he said.

"I am convinced that you have the capability and values required so that through impartial and transparent work with integrity, you will take the justice sector to another level through needed reforms," said the President, who added that the judicial process should not be used to delay justice, saying she was encouraged by reforms intended to address this issue.

The Prime Minister, Joseph Muscat, thanked outgoing Chief Justice Silvio Camilleri for his service, first as Attorney General and then as Chief Justice. "His work is appreciated by many of us," Muscat said, before pledging to "respect the complete autonomy of the judiciary."

He pointed to what he said was now the highest level of scrutiny on candidates for the judiciary.

Muscat underlined that reciprocal respect would exist between the two, even if they were not in agreement. "The executive must defend the institutions, irrespective of personal opinions," he said.

Justice Minister Owen Bonnici also thanked Camilleri, saying that in the past five years the court had made great strides in efficiency and quality. Although there was an impression that judges resist change, Bonnici said, they must drive it. The new Chief Justice's cordiality would "break down the walls between the judiciary and the public," he said.



In a brief address, Chief Justice Azzopardi said he hoped for the support of his colleagues in the judiciary and pledged to take steps to tackle the problem of court delays.



At age 63, Azzopardi will be Chief Justice for two years before having to step down, according to the Constitution.