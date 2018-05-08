menu

Construction site thieves plead guilty

The duo were released on bail against a personal guarantee of €5,000

matthew_agius
8 May 2018, 1:15pm
by Matthew Agius
Two men who admitted to theft charges are expected to be sentenced next week.

Inspector Spiridione Zammit arraigned David Bugeja, 48 and unemployed, and 50-year-old tile layer Joseph Scerri, both from Hamrun before magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit this morning.

The men were accused of stealing cash and tools from inside a Ford Transit van in Triq Farson, Hamrun on 4 February. The pair were also accused of stealing a gas cylinder and a roll of membrane from a construction site in Santa Venera yesterday.

The two were also charged with recidivism, while Scerri alone was charged with breaching bail conditions.

Both men pleaded guilty. 

The duo were released on bail against a personal guarantee of €5,000 each until they are sentenced.

Both were ordered to observe a curfew. The court will hand down its sentence later this month.

Lawyer Noel Cutajar was defence counsel.

