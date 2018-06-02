Updated | Persons in court following multiple drug finds

A Swedish man has been remanded in custody after being found carrying drugs at the Earth Garden music festival.

Hampus Isak Mikael Nilsson, 31, was arraigned under arrest before magistrate Aaron Bugeja by police inspector Jonathan Cassar earlier today and charged with possession of cannabis, cocaine and ecstasy in circumstances which denoted that it was not for his personal use.

Nilsson’s lawyer, Ishmael Psaila entered a not guilty plea.

Bail was not requested.

Another man, a 26-year-old from Italy, stood accused of importing and possessing 1.13kg of cannabis.

The man admitted to all charges in front of Magistrate Anton Bugeja.

The accused was handed a €500 fine – close to the minimum by law – as the defense requested that minimum punishment should apply.

Lawyer Raisa Colombo was defence council.