Updated | Persons in court following multiple drug finds

A 31-year-old man was remanded in custody after being caught in possession of cannabis, cocaine, and ecstasy, while a 26-year-old man admitted to possessing over 1kg of cannabis

matthew_agius tia_reljic
2 June 2018, 1:51pm
by Matthew Agius / Tia Reljic
A Swedish man has been remanded in custody after being found carrying drugs at the Earth Garden music festival.

Hampus Isak Mikael Nilsson, 31, was arraigned under arrest before magistrate Aaron Bugeja by police inspector Jonathan Cassar earlier today and charged with possession of cannabis, cocaine and ecstasy in circumstances which denoted that it was not for his personal use.

Nilsson’s lawyer, Ishmael Psaila entered a not guilty plea.

Bail was not requested.

Another man, a 26-year-old from Italy, stood accused of importing and possessing 1.13kg of cannabis.

The man admitted to all charges in front of Magistrate Anton Bugeja.

The accused was handed a €500 fine – close to the minimum by law – as the defense requested that minimum punishment should apply.

Lawyer Raisa Colombo was defence council.

Persons in court following multiple drug finds
Persons in court following multiple drug finds
