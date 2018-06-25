menu

Sliema handbag thief gets suspended sentence

Hamza Mohamed Magrhrbi, 26, was arraigned for stealing a woman's handbag in St Julian's

25 June 2018
A man from Libya who stole a woman’s handbag in St Julian’s during the early hours of this morning has pleaded guilty to theft and drugs charges.

Swieqi resident Hamza Mohamed Magrhrbi, 26, from Tripoli in Libya was arraigned before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech this morning by Senior Police Inspector Trevor Micallef.

The inspector explained how the accused had been arrested on suspicion of having stolen a woman’s handbag, containing cash, a mobile phone and bank cards. The stolen bag was found in his possession, together with a small amount of cannabis grass.

Assisted by lawyer Dunstan Micallef as legal aid, the man pleaded guilty to charges of theft and drug possession. Magrhbi had returned everything he had stolen, the lawyer told the court in his submissions on punishment, and had no criminal record.

In view of his admission, the court found the man guilty and handed him a 1 year prison sentence, suspended for 2 years, together with a fine of €50.

