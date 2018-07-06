menu

Labourer accused of injuring partner and 11-year-old daughter denied bail

The man charged with terrorising and slightly injuring his partner and daughter is pleading not guilty

matthew_agius
6 July 2018, 2:25pm
by Matthew Agius
The court has refused bail because of the nature of the charges and the fact that the victims have yet to testify
A Syrian labourer has been denied bail after he was charged with injuring his partner and 11-year-old daughter in a domestic dispute yesterday.

Construction labourer Alaeddin Halbie was arraigned before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech by Inspector Trevor Micallef this afternoon. Halbie was charged with terrorizing his partner and child, slightly injuring them, breaching the peace and threatening them with arms improper.

The 40-year-old Gżira resident, who told the court he was born in Aleppo, said that his father was alive, but that he did not know whether his mother was alive or dead. He said that his mother had been kidnapped in Syria.

Halbie denied the charges and asked for bail, but this was refused due to the nature of the charges and the fact that the victims are yet to testify.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia are defence counsel to Halbie.

