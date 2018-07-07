menu

Serbian national charged with attempted murder of Hugo Chetcuti

35-year-old man pleaded not guilty, did not request bail

massimo_costa
7 July 2018, 11:50am
by Massimo Costa / Karl Azzopardi
Bojan Cmelik is escorted out of the law courts by arresting officers after being accused of the attempted murder of Hugo Chetcuti (Photo: Karl Azzopardi/MediaToday)
Bojan Cmelik, a 35-year-old Serbian national of no fixed address, was this morning charged in court with the attempted murder of entrepreneur Hugo Chetcuti late last night.

The man was arraigned before Duty Magistrate Neville Camilleri, accused of having stabbed Chetcuti - with the intent to kill him or put his life in manifest jeopardy - at around 10.30pm Friday, at the Seafood And Cocktail establishment in Triq Santa Rita, Paceville.

He was also charged with having resisted and attacked the police, and of disobeying their orders.

Cmelik pleaded not guilty to the charges. His lawyer did not ask for bail.

Inspector Nicolai Sant prosecuted. Lawyer Ishmael Psaila was legal aid for the accused, and lawyers Sarah Mifsud and Joe Giglio appeared parte civile for the victim.

(Photo: Karl Azzopardi/MediaToday)
Chetcuti, 52, had been rushed to Mater Dei Hospital where he was in critical condition, and was immediately operated upon to save his life, after he lost large quantities of blood. His condition has reportedly stabilised after the surgical intervention, sources told MaltaToday.

Cmelik was arrested in Sliema after a chase from Paceville. The police said the suspect was disobeying police orders as they were arresting him, and even assaulted them, slightly injuring them. A taser was used to aid in controlling and restraining him. He was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries he had sustained, and was later transferred to police headquarters for questioning.

