menu

No bail for suspected pickpocket

The young woman was arrested on a bus after undercover police observed her attempting to steal a purse from another passenger’s bag

matthew_agius
16 July 2018, 12:15pm
by Matthew Agius
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

A pickpocket caught by undercover police was been remanded in custody this morning.

Evdokiya Zlatkova, 23, from Bulgaria, was arrested on a bus after undercover police observed her attempting to steal a purse from another passenger’s bag on Saturday.

The attempt took place at around 1:30am in Tower Road, Sliema.

Inspector Jonathan Ransley told magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace that the woman had already purchased an air ticket to leave the islands tomorrow.

The length of time she had already been in Malta did not emerge in today’s sitting, but the courts are aware that pickpocket gangs from Eastern Europe tend to send operatives for short runs in Malta. Two months ago, a Romanian pickpocket gang was broken up by undercover police and arraigned in court.

Lawyer David Camilleri entered a not guilty plea to the charge of attempted simple theft and requested bail, but this was refused after the court heard how the woman had not told the police where she lived. 

As Zlatkova had no fixed address, the court ordered that she be remanded in custody.

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in Court & Police
Acquitted of pharmaceutical thefts due to 'absolute lack of evidence'
Court & Police

Acquitted of pharmaceutical thefts due to 'absolute lack of evidence'
Matthew Agius
Man drowns at Blue Lagoon
Court & Police

Man drowns at Blue Lagoon
Man on bail for Samurai sword attack is detained over another violent incident
Court & Police

Man on bail for Samurai sword attack is detained over another violent incident
Matthew Agius
Alleged phone snatcher denied bail
Court & Police

Alleged phone snatcher denied bail
Maria Pace
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe