No bail for suspected pickpocket

A pickpocket caught by undercover police was been remanded in custody this morning.

Evdokiya Zlatkova, 23, from Bulgaria, was arrested on a bus after undercover police observed her attempting to steal a purse from another passenger’s bag on Saturday.

The attempt took place at around 1:30am in Tower Road, Sliema.

Inspector Jonathan Ransley told magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace that the woman had already purchased an air ticket to leave the islands tomorrow.

The length of time she had already been in Malta did not emerge in today’s sitting, but the courts are aware that pickpocket gangs from Eastern Europe tend to send operatives for short runs in Malta. Two months ago, a Romanian pickpocket gang was broken up by undercover police and arraigned in court.

Lawyer David Camilleri entered a not guilty plea to the charge of attempted simple theft and requested bail, but this was refused after the court heard how the woman had not told the police where she lived.

As Zlatkova had no fixed address, the court ordered that she be remanded in custody.