menu

Drunk airline passenger fined €1,545 for in-flight disturbance

The magistrate underscored that such incidents were unacceptable especially in the confined space of an aircraft

matthew_agius
20 July 2018, 3:00pm
by Matthew Agius
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

An airline passenger has been slapped with a €1,545 fine for causing a drunken disturbance during a flight.

Briton Dean Robert, 31, was arraigned before magistrate Doreen Clarke by Inspector Silvio Magro and charged with recklessly endangering the safety of an aircraft, interfering with the crewmembers’ duties, behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards the crew, being drunk in an aircraft, disturbing the peace and disobeying police orders.

No details about the disturbance emerged during the man’s arraignment this morning, as legal counsel on both sides discussed the matter in the magistrate’s private chambers.

When they emerged a guilty plea was entered on Robert’s behalf.

The Court condemned him to pay a fine of €1,545. “That is almost the maximum fine,” said the magistrate. “Any such incident is unacceptable, but even more so when in the confined space of an aircraft.” 

Lawyer Chris Chircop was defence counsel.

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in Court & Police
Man accused of smuggling 800,000 cigarettes granted bail
Court & Police

Man accused of smuggling 800,000 cigarettes granted bail
Matthew Agius
Youth beats up mother for failing to make him dinner, court told
Court & Police

Youth beats up mother for failing to make him dinner, court told
Matthew Agius
Drunk airline passenger fined €1,545 for in-flight disturbance
Court & Police

Drunk airline passenger fined €1,545 for in-flight disturbance
Matthew Agius
Woman suffers grievous injuries in Luqa accident
Court & Police

Woman suffers grievous injuries in Luqa accident
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe