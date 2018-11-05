menu

Woman suffers serious injuries after falling in Mgarr

A woman has suffered from serious injuries after falling during a walk in the limits of Mgarr

5 November 2018, 7:52am
The injured woman had to be airlifted by helicopter
A 21-year-old British woman suffered serious injuries after falling during a walk in the limits of Mgarr on Sunday.

The incident happened at around 6pm on Sunday, the police said. The woman was walking in the area close to the Rivera Martinique when she fell.

The woman had to be airlifted by an army helicopter and taken to Malta International Airport to a waiting ambulance that took her to Mater Dei Hospital.

The police said the woman was certified to have suffered serious injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

 

