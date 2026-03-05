Harry’s warning
Charles Galdies & Emma Cassar Taliana
Galdies is a member of the National Climate Action Council, Taliana is the Climate Action Authority Head of Data and Reporting
Malta once again confronted the harsh realities of an increasingly volatile climate after Storm Harry swept across the islands last month, unleashing powerful winds, heavy rain, and destructive waves. The storm left extensive damage across farms, coastal businesses, infrastructure, and maritime assets. According to the Malta’s Meteorological Office, wind speeds in Valletta reached up to 103km/h, with the southern and southeastern regions, including Marsaskala, bearing the brunt of the impact. It was a reminder of how Malta remains susceptible to intense weather events.
Farmers, some of them already recovering from an earlier hailstorm, estimate thousands of euros in losses due to damaged greenhouses, polytunnels, and ruined crops. Coastal communities faced towering waves that hurled debris inland, damaging property and disrupting daily life. Emergency services responded to hundreds of calls, ranging from fallen trees and hazardous debris to structural risks and flooding incidents.
Storm Harry was not isolated in its intensity. Over the past decade, Malta has experienced a noticeable rise in the frequency and severity of storms[CG1] [EC2] , prolonged heatwaves, and erratic precipitation patterns. Climate scientists consistently emphasise that while a single storm cannot be directly linked to climate change, extreme weather events like this one align with a climate change hotspot such as the Mediterranean, where warming is occurring faster than the global average.
Storm Harry in January 2026 was Malta’s most powerful storm on record, but it was not unique. Similar gale-force storms hit in February 2019 and in 2023 (Storm Helios), each bringing force 8-10 winds and significant damage. Interestingly, the National Statistics Office (NSO) has observed a rise in thunderstorm days over recent decades. Extreme heatwaves are becoming more common and long-lasting.
In summer 2023, Malta endured an unprecedented 10-day heatwave (Cerberus) with temperatures peaking at 42.7°C. Officials noted that record-high summer temperatures now occur regularly in Malta. An NSO climate report likewise found that heatwaves (and droughts) have grown more frequent in recent years, in line with a general warming trend. Rainfall has become more irregular, swinging between heavy downpours and extended dry spells. Notably, Storm Helios in February 2023 dumped 140mm of rain in 24 hours— Malta’s wettest February day in 85 years—causing flash floods. Yet overall, the islands are getting drier. Annual rainfall is declining (about 10mm less per decade) and a quarter of Malta’s driest years on record occurred since 2001.
These domestic realities unfold against a stark global backdrop. New findings from the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service confirm that 2025 was the third hottest year ever recorded, surpassed only by 2023 and 2024. With more than a million hectares of European land burned during a record-breaking wildfire season[CG3] [EC4] , coupled with two major heatwaves throughout June, [CG5] [EC6] last year once again underscored the Euro‑Mediterranean region’s status as a climate‑vulnerability hot spot. Over the past three years, global average temperatures exceeded 1.5°C above pre‑industrial levels, marking the first time a three‑year period has crossed this critical threshold. The report identifies persistent greenhouse gas emissions and exceptionally high sea‑surface temperatures exacerbated by El Niño conditions as the primary drivers behind this escalation.
The consequences are visible worldwide: Intensified heatwaves affecting hundreds of millions, severe storms across continents, and unprecedented wildfire activity. Notably, the Antarctic experienced its warmest year on record, while the Arctic followed closely behind. Scientists warn that unless emissions decline rapidly, the world is on track to formally breach the 1.5°C target within the decade far sooner than initially projected under the Paris Agreement.
For Malta, the implications are clear. Rising sea temperatures in the Mediterranean are amplifying storm behaviour and coastal vulnerabilities. Apart from the immediate action to address storm damage lies a broader challenge—strengthening national climate resilience.
Storm Harry is both a reminder and a warning. It should also be seen as an opportunity to learn on how to improve our future responses to similar events. For a small island nation like Malta, proactive adaptation guided by scientific evidence and long‑term planning will be crucial in safeguarding communities, infrastructure, and the nation’s cultural and economic fabric.