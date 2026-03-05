Local councils and local roads
I am convinced that with the Nationalist party in government and under the energetic, sensitive, understanding and visionary leadership of Alex Borg, local councils will be given the value which they merit, for the benefit of their residents
In this age of rapid change, we rightfully expect that problems, issues and challenges are resolved in an efficient and swift manner. Unfortunately, on this island of ours some things never seem to change and no matter how much we talk, discuss, propose, grumble, argue and write, nothing concrete happens.
We find it so difficult to improve matters and to do away with mediocrity. We are rarely proactive and more often than not we tend to be reactive. Plausible solutions are only found after a crisis is experienced. It is so unfortunate that Malta is governed by useless and ineffective politicians who care more about how their die-hard followers will react to decisions taken and to how they will fare at the polls, rather than about doing what is right.
Malta has been a member of the EU for 22 years and before accession we had to improve our infrastructure in no small way, particularly with regards to our arterial road network system. During these last 12 years, our roads have struggled to cope with the sudden explosion in traffic. Central government has squandered Malta’s wealth in attempts to improve the traffic flow and the state of the roads, and even though €700 million were pumped in tarmac and concrete, several local roads remain in shambles. A few years ago, a prime minister-in-waiting had promised us that within seven years all the roads in Malta and Gozo would have been resurfaced. Thirteen years later this prime minister has vanished from the political scene and the state of the roads in several localities, particularly in PN-leaning ones, are in an absolutely awful state, certainly not at the level that they should be in a country that is a member of the EU.
It is not the case of the odd local road that is in a bad state but the reality is that too many of them are destroyed beyond patching up, and the list of such roads keeps growing longer. At the rate that upgrading works are being carried out it is going to take several years before all the roads are reinstated, and by then, the roads that are now in an acceptable state will have deteriorated badly too. To add insult to injury, when we, as a local council, press for works to be carried out, we are abruptly silenced and told to consider ourselves lucky that some roads are being resurfaced.
Ah, but our taxes are collected swiftly and squandered ruthlessly!
It is absolutely unacceptable that a developed country that has been a member of the EU for so long should experience such mediocrity. The list of roads that are in an awful state is too long.
It is even more disappointing to note that roads and pavements under reconstruction do not include service ducts which will help to do away with the maze of wires that criss-cross and uglify our streets, and main power cables are still buried in the same old-fashioned way necessitating that a road be torn open whenever repairs become necessary. Local Councils strive to embellish their localities whereas central government persists in making matters worse. Our Planning Authority, and the multitude of other authorities which should be concerned with these matters, are as dumb, deaf and silent as the three monkeys. The ministers in charge are more concerned about their looks and media appearances than about governing the country.
We all know why several local streets are in a pitiful state and we all know what needs to be done, except central government. I have evidence of newly constructed roads that are being destroyed because of substandard reinstatement works carried out by cowboy contractors when repairs or new installations of water mains/household connections are carried out.
Probably the surface of the moon is much smoother than St Mary Street in Sliema or Triq il-Faxxina in Swieqi, to mention just two streets that are literally destroyed because of numerous house connections that were poorly re-instated.
As a result of the poor workmanship and materials, the surface subsides within weeks and whatever is applied withers away by the time you blink. We repeatedly report these incidents to the minister in charge and to the CEOs of Infrastructure Malta and Transport Malta but we do not even receive an acknowledgment let alone a reply or a solution. This is the way in which local councils, and in turn our residents, are being ridiculed and belittled. Although it is all so frustrating and humiliating, we are determined not to give up and we will work as hard as possible for a positive change.
These problems have compounded ever since Infrastructure Malta took over the responsibility to carry out all road works in Malta and Gozo. It is evident that local councils should be responsible for the maintenance of local roads. We must be given adequate tools and finances to carry out proper repair works and even to re-construct roads. Permits for any form of works in local roads must be issued solely by local councils and in the event that emergency works need to be carried out, the council must be immediately informed and given the details of the contractor engaged to carry out the works. Contractors must be made to pay a guarantee which will only be released once the council’s architect certifies that works have been properly carried out.
We are fed up of being taken for a rough ride. We are fed up of being ignored. We are fed up of abusive contractors destroying our locality. Above all we are fed up of a government that allows and pays for destruction to go on.
It is crystal clear that centralisation of power has failed miserably. Socialist governments are obsessed with power and control to the extent that they stifle efficiency and downgrade the quality of life.
Power must be decentralised and local councils must be empowered once again. We are not interested in titles, empty promises or charitable assistance. What we want is autonomy, responsibility and the opportunity to manage our locality effectively and efficiently. Together with our residents we are capable of doing this.
I am convinced that with the Nationalist party in government and under the energetic, sensitive, understanding and visionary leadership of Alex Borg, local councils will be given the value which they merit, for the benefit of their residents. I am convinced councils will be treated with respect and dignity. We need to change; we must change.