Woman gets suspended sentence for running brothel

A woman from St Paul’s Bay has admitted to running a brothel disguised as a massage parlour in Msida.

Mary Alison Galea, 38, was arraigned under arrest before magistrate Audrey Demicoli this morning, accused of knowingly living off the earnings of prostitution, permitting premises belonging to her to be used as a brothel and employing foreign citizens who did not have a work permit.

Galea pleaded guilty and was handed a two-year prison sentence, suspended for three years, together with a fine of €1,500.

Inspector John Spiteri prosecuted.

Lawyer Franco Debono was defence counsel.