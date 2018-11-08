menu

Woman gets suspended sentence for running brothel

A woman was accused of living off the earnings of prostitution, permitting a premises belonging to her to be used as a brothel and employing foreign citizens who did not have a work permit

matthew_agius
8 November 2018, 12:28pm
by Matthew Agius
File photo
File photo
Woman ran brothel disguised as a massage parlour in Msida
Woman ran brothel disguised as a massage parlour in Msida

A woman from St Paul’s Bay has admitted to running a brothel disguised as a massage parlour in Msida.

Mary Alison Galea, 38, was arraigned under arrest before magistrate Audrey Demicoli this morning, accused of knowingly living off the earnings of prostitution, permitting premises belonging to her to be used as a brothel and employing foreign citizens who did not have a work permit.

Galea pleaded guilty and was handed a two-year prison sentence, suspended for three years, together with a fine of €1,500.

Inspector John Spiteri prosecuted.

Lawyer Franco Debono was defence counsel.

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in Court & Police
Panama Papers case to be assigned to new judge after Antonio Mizzi's retirement
Court & Police

Panama Papers case to be assigned to new judge after Antonio Mizzi's retirement
Matthew Agius
Woman gets suspended sentence for running brothel
Court & Police

Woman gets suspended sentence for running brothel
Matthew Agius
Update 2 | Prison officer accused of raping 15-year-old inmate is denied bail
Court & Police

Update 2 | Prison officer accused of raping 15-year-old inmate is denied bail
Matthew Agius
Hugo Chetcuti murder: Accused was in hotel lobby earlier that day
Court & Police

Hugo Chetcuti murder: Accused was in hotel lobby earlier that day
Matthew Agius / Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe