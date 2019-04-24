menu

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

The 45-year-old motorcyclist was injured during a collision with a vehicle in Paola

24 April 2019, 3:52pm
The incident occurred at 11:50am in Pjazza Antoine De Paul
The incident occurred at 11:50am in Pjazza Antoine De Paul

A motorcyclist has sustained severe injuries, during a collision with a vehicle in Paola on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at 11:50am in Pjazza Antoine De Paul.

Police said an investigation revealed that a collision had occurred between a Peugeot 307 that was being driven a 52-year-old person residing from Xghajra and a Honda motorbike that was being driven by a 45-year-old person from Mosta.

An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified that they were suffering from severe injuries.

A police investigation is currently ongoing.

More in Court & Police
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
Court & Police

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
Ghaxaq double murder: Father tells court daughter had accused brother of rape
Court & Police

Ghaxaq double murder: Father tells court daughter had accused brother of rape
MaltaToday Staff
Elderly man slightly injured in Siggiewi crash
Court & Police

Elderly man slightly injured in Siggiewi crash
Man admits to assaulting PD candidate over 'fraudulent' endorsement
Court & Police

Man admits to assaulting PD candidate over 'fraudulent' endorsement
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.