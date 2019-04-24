Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

A motorcyclist has sustained severe injuries, during a collision with a vehicle in Paola on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at 11:50am in Pjazza Antoine De Paul.

Police said an investigation revealed that a collision had occurred between a Peugeot 307 that was being driven a 52-year-old person residing from Xghajra and a Honda motorbike that was being driven by a 45-year-old person from Mosta.

An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified that they were suffering from severe injuries.

A police investigation is currently ongoing.