Man seriously injured after falling down stairs

The incident occurred at a residence in Qormi

25 April 2019, 7:42am
A 76-year-old pensioner has sustained severe injuries, after falling down a flight of stars inside of a residence in Qormi.

An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified that he was suffering from severe injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing. 

