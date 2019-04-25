Man seriously injured after falling down stairs

A 76-year-old pensioner has sustained severe injuries, after falling down a flight of stars inside of a residence in Qormi.

In the incident occurred at 6:30pm in Triq il-Kbira, Sqaq Nru. 4.

An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified that he was suffering from severe injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.