French tourists admit to Bay Street break-in

The two drunk tourists were hand down an 18-month prison term suspended for three years

matthew_agius
10 June 2019, 5:04pm
by Matthew Agius
Two drunk tourists who broke into a Bay Street clothes shop early on Sunday morning ended up taking home more than they bargained for after they were convicted of theft and criminal damage.

French tourists Mathieu John Fullen, 20 and Doris Robert Damour, 21, were handed suspended sentences after they admitted to shoplifting and public order offences.

Inspector Matthew Spagnol arraigned the pair on Sunday before magistrate Neville Camilleri, accusing them of having on June 8 at 4:45am committed aggravated theft from a fashion outlet at Baystreet, damaging the premises and being drunk and incapable of taking care of themselves in public.

During their arraignment, Fullen and Damour pleaded guilty as charged.

Finding them guilty on their own admission, the court, in view of their clean criminal records, condemned them to 18 months imprisonment, suspended for three years and ordered them to pay €1,838 to the owner of the damaged shop.

