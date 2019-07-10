menu

Man arrested over series of graffiti drawings

A 37-year-old man has been arrested over vandalising various buildings and residences in Valletta

karl_azzopardi
10 July 2019, 3:26pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A man has been arrested over vandalising various buildings and residences in Valletta. 

The 37-year-old Italian, made the rounds on social media when the Valletta local council shared a series of pictures showing him drawing graffiti on a wall in the capital. 

The man, who resides in Swieqi, is expected to be arraigned in the coming days.

The police thanked the public for their cooperation and help in locating the man.

