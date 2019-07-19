Liam Debono’s mother joins her son in prison

Charlotte Zammit has been sentenced to two years in prison for stealing money from several petrol pumps earlier this month.

Zammit, the mother of Liam Debono – the youth accused of at attempted murder of police constable Simon Schembri – was found guilty of stealing money from pumps in Qormi, Attard, St Paul's Bay, Zabbar, Paola, and Mellieha.

Zammit, 37, of Tarxien, pleaded guilty to six counts of aggravated theft, three counts of criminal damage and one of breaching probation. She was also accused of recidivism.

The court heard how she might have resorted to stealing in order to support a drug habbit she is currently dealing with.

Magistrate Neville Camilleri sentenced her to two years in prison during which he recommended that she follow a drug rehabilitation programme.

