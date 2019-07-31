40 million cigarettes seized at Malta Freeport

Customs officials have seized 40 million cigarettes found inside containers at the Malta Freeport.

In a statement, customs said, it was a coordinated effort between the Container Morning Unit, the Intellectual Property Rights Unit and the scanning team.

Each of the four containers was found to be carrying ten million cigarettes, in total amounting to 40 million cigarettes.

The containers originated from Piraeus, Greece and were on their way to Misurata, Libya.

Customs said that this investigation was also a joint collaboration with international customs.

A legal representative of the Maltese companies that hold the trademarks to the branded products confirmed that the products were fake and illegal.