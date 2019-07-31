Valletta man charged over €49,000 theft from restaurant

A young man from Valletta has admitted to taking part in the theft of nearly €49,000 from an upmarket Valletta burger restaurant.

23-year-old taxi driver Kane Grima of Valletta was accused of complicity in aggravated theft from the restaurant in is-Suq tal-Belt. He was also accused of failing to obey two sets of bail conditions.

The theft had taken place at around 2:15pm on 29 July.

Prosecuting Inspectors Fabian Fleri, Lydon Zammit and Priscilla Caruana Lee told the court that Grima had been the getaway driver for the thief. He was caught after police traced the car’s registration, obtained from CVA cameras, back to him. The thief is still being sought by the police.

His lawyer, Giannella De Marco entered a guilty plea on his behalf, requested a pre-sentencing report and bail.

Magistrate Nadine Lia upheld both requests, releasing Grima on bail pending the drawing up of the report against a deposit of €2,000 and a personal guarantee of €10,000.