Drug addict admits to robbing Mtarfa house

A man struggling with a drug addiction has admitted to stealing tools from a house in Mtarfa.

Inspector Robert Vella charged Emad Khalifa Beleed Zweitt with theft, aggravated by means and value of the items stolen. He also asked the court to provide for the safety of the victims.

Defence lawyer Yanika Bugeja made a request to approach the bench, which the court acceded to.

The accused, who is 47-years-old and lives in Rabat, pleaded guilty to the charges.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, in view of the guilty plea and having seen that the stolen items had all been returned, sentenced the man to two years imprisonment, suspended for four and ordered that he be treated for drug addiction.