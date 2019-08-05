menu

Drug addict admits to robbing Mtarfa house

The magistrate handed the man a suspended sentence and ordered that he be treated for his addiction

matthew_agius
5 August 2019, 11:55am
by Matthew Agius
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

A man struggling with a drug addiction has admitted to stealing tools from a house in Mtarfa.

Inspector Robert Vella charged Emad Khalifa Beleed Zweitt with theft, aggravated by means and value of the items stolen. He also asked the court to provide for the safety of the victims.

Defence lawyer Yanika Bugeja made a request to approach the bench, which the court acceded to.

The accused, who is 47-years-old and lives in Rabat, pleaded guilty to the charges.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, in view of the guilty plea and having seen that the stolen items had all been returned, sentenced the man to two years imprisonment, suspended for four and ordered that he be treated for drug addiction.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
One of three alleged violent burglars charged over St. Paul's Bay break-in
Court & Police

One of three alleged violent burglars charged over St. Paul's Bay break-in
Matthew Agius
Woman jailed for selling crack, heroin and cannabis
Court & Police

Woman jailed for selling crack, heroin and cannabis
Matthew Agius
‘Expert pickpocket’ jailed for eight months
Court & Police

‘Expert pickpocket’ jailed for eight months
Matthew Agius
Drug addict admits to robbing Mtarfa house
Court & Police

Drug addict admits to robbing Mtarfa house
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.