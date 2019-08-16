menu

Cleaner denies stealing employer's ring

The accused was remanded in custody 

matthew_agius
16 August 2019, 12:07pm
by Matthew Agius
(File photo)

A cleaner has been remanded in custody after she denied stealing a valuable ring from her employer.

Shova Thapa, 32, from Nepal, was arraigned before duty magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace this morning, accused of stealing the ring -worth some €400 - from a woman who used her services.

The charge was of theft, aggravated by value, person and place.

Thapa’s lawyer, Joseph Calleja, entered a plea of not guilty and requested bail.

Prosecuting inspector Joseph Xerri objected to bail as the accused does not have fixed residence in Malta, having been here for only five months. The charges carry up to three years prison, he said, underlining the seriousness of the offences.

The defence argued that the presumption of innocence was the prevailing right. “At this stage, the test is to weigh the possible repercussions of continued detention against the right of freedom and liberty,” argued Calleja.

The court, however rejected the bail request, saying it was premature at this stage of proceedings.

