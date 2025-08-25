Gozo first, every day
In this forthcoming election I ask for your trust because I plan to earn it, not because I claim a title
This is addressed to the people who live in Gozo and whose lives have particular challenges.
Because a ferry left late, you queue at Ċirkewwa before sunrise and crawl back home after midnight. To find a parking spot close to the pharmacy, you circle your town, especially if it is Rabat. Families stretch every euro as food prices climb and electricity bills bite into savings.
Booking an MRI results in staring at a date, months away. Calming a child during a coughing night means someone must wait for hours at a clinic. You sweep dust from the doorstep while cranes swing overhead and jackhammers rattle your street. You want quiet, safety, and dignity in your own neighbourhood. Since you work in Malta, your days are very long.
If I am chosen to lead the Nationalist Party, the party will not ignore your day-to-day needs because you have been there for the party, come rain or shine.
I will hold open clinics every month in every locality, not only in election season. I will set up a Gozo Tesserati Council that meets quarterly and shapes our priorities. We will publish the minutes within a week so everyone sees what we decided. Your membership will carry weight.
I will schedule regular door-to-door visits with MPs and councillors so we listen on your doorstep and try to understand problems on the spot.
Transport comes first—everything else depends on it. To ensure workers, students, and patients keep appointments, I will push for a Gozo resident lane at Mġarr and Ċirkewwa during peak hours. A PN government will add services onto the fast ferry public service obligation so that early morning and late-night trips are guaranteed all year. A coordinated timetable for buses and ferries that reaches villages, not only through the usual routes, will be something we will provide when in government.
We will create a park-and-ride hub near Xewkija with a frequent shuttle into Victoria so parents and carers can run errands without stress. I will work with local councils on school-time traffic plans that keep children safe and keep cars moving.
Your health is central to our concerns. Many of you tell me you dread the trip to Malta for chemo, cardiac checks, or scans. I commit to chemo on site, in Gozo; a modern maternity wing and full diagnostics, including MRI, CT, dialysis, and cardiac echo. We will partner with the University of Malta and Mater Dei Hospital so specialists will rotate to Gozo every week. We will fund scholarships for nurses, radiographers, and carers who train now and serve here at home.
We will run a seven-day after-hours GP clinic, expand telemedicine for routine follow-ups, and guarantee patient transport for urgent appointments in Malta.
It is important for young Gozitan families to be able to live and work in Gozo if they wish. We will build social housing projects that elegantly blend into streets and no more apartment blocks that divide neighbours. I will create a simple complaints channel that triggers on-site inspections within 48 hours when contractors block pavements, pour dust into windows, or break agreed hours.
Work should not vanish in October. Tourism gives us life, yet the season swings too hard.
We will support hotels, farm stays, and restaurants so they can build winter offers around hiking, heritage, gastronomy, and wellness. By providing direct marketing support for local guides, artisans, and farmers, the PN in government will help
visitors find the real Gozo, not plastic souvenirs. I encourage employers and unions to raise service standards and wages through short, funded training in customer care, languages, first aid, and digital tools. Better skills lead to better pay and fewer
staff shortages. I will support minor events in shoulder months, simplify film permits, and promote weekend packages that fill rooms when beaches fall empty.
The continuous increase in the cost of living has a negative impact and drains morale. Energy support that rewards households for saving electricity and water is what I will push for. For essential workers who commute daily, I will advocate for fair fuel pricing. Price transparency from ferry operators, utilities, and telecoms will be required by me so families understand bills and fix errors fast.
I will back a monthly price-basket check in Gozo shops and publish results so consumers choose wisely and shop locally with confidence. I will defend the weekly market in Victoria and give stallholders small grants to improve stands and card payments.
Little things count too: We will fund safer crossings close to schools and clinics. To allow safer walks for older residents after sunset, we will expand lighting along country lanes. We will fund local councils properly to do these things and others like adding bins along promenades and stepping up enforcement against illegal dumping. Clean streets raise spirits and invite visitors back.
Our proposed afforestation project will see hundreds of trees planted along main roads and we will create pocket parks on public land in residential areas with benches for grandparents and play corners for children. Quality of life is down to little detail: public toilets in Marsalforn and Xlendi will stay clean and open from morning till late evening.
The sea feeds us and defines us. Protecting our bays from sewage overflows and grease dumping will be my priority, and I will hold agencies to strict deadlines for quay or road repairs after storms. I will support stormwater projects that keep fields alive and streets dry. I will ensure the reconstruction of the Marsalforn Breakwater within the shortest possible time, avoiding further unjustified delays.
Young people deserve roots and wings. Stone restoration apprenticeships are something I will expand. My goal is to secure paid placements with Gozitan firms so students can build careers here.
Late opening hours and free rehearsal rooms for youth sports and arts spaces are what I will sponsor. I will support mental health services in schools and community clinics so families find help early, not after a crisis. We will launch a mentor network that pairs students with business owners, nurses, engineers, and artists who guide them through studies and first jobs.
In this forthcoming election I ask for your trust because I plan to earn it, not because I claim a title. I grew through mistakes, and I learned that leadership means service, presence, and truth. Give me the mandate to give Gozo the importance it deserves, every day.
Judge me on ferry queues, hospital waiting times, safer streets, cleaner bays, steadier jobs, and a calmer monthly budget in your kitchen drawer. I ask that you hold me accountable for these measures that I have outlined and I accept the responsibility for completing that test.