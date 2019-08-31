Man found dead in car in Mosta, police investigating

A man has been found deceased on Saturday morning in a car which was parked close to the Mosta health centre.

His lifeless body was discovered in the vehicle at around 9.45am.

The police told MaltaToday that the man was likely a foreigner, but that this would be confirmed following the outcome of an investigation which had been started on the case.

The Mosta health centre is located in the same area as the town's police station.

Investigations are ongoing.

More to follow.