Man found dead in car in Mosta, police investigating

The man's lifeless body was found in a car parked close to the Mosta health centre

massimo_costa
31 August 2019, 10:41am
by Massimo Costa
The man was found in a car parked in the vicinity of the Mosta health centre (Photo: Google Maps)
A man has been found deceased on Saturday morning in a car which was parked close to the Mosta health centre.

His lifeless body was discovered in the vehicle at around 9.45am.

The police told MaltaToday that the man was likely a foreigner, but that this would be confirmed following the outcome of an investigation which had been started on the case.

The Mosta health centre is located in the same area as the town's police station.

Investigations are ongoing.

More to follow.

 

