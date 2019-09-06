Man granted bail after threatening two people with a knife

A 40-year-old Libyan man was granted bail by a Gozitan court after he was charged with threatening two individuals with a sharp and pointed weapon.

The court heard how on 5 September, sometime between 9am and 10am, the man was in a block of apartments on Triq is-Srug in Xaghra in Gozo when he threatened two individuals with a leadpipe and a knife.

He was also accused of breaching the public peace.

The accused pleaded not guilty to all the charges brought against him and he was granted bail subject to conditions.

Brigitte Sultana was presiding magistrate.