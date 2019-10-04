menu

Construction worker accused of groping 16-year-old girl

A construction worker has been remanded in custody on charges of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in full view of CCTV cameras

matthew_agius
4 October 2019, 2:00pm
by Matthew Agius

A construction worker has been remanded in custody on charges of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in full view of CCTV cameras.

41-year-old Marsa resident Baday Osman, a labourer from Turkey, appeared before magistrate Doreen Clarke this morning, accused of committing a non-consensual sexual act on the Maltese girl.

The incident occurred in Paola on 2 October when the man had allegedly grabbed the girl’s private parts, twice, before running away when she screamed for help.

Inspectors Joseph Busuttil and Hubert Cini charged the man with committing a sexual act without consent, causing her slight injuries in the process. He was also accused of attacking the girl and causing her to fear violence.

The prosecution exhibited a medical certificate documenting the victim’s injuries and recordings of CCTV footage.

Osman’s lawyers, Giannella De Marco and Gianluca Caruana Curran, entered a plea of not guilty to the charges.

Bail was not requested at this stage, but the court upheld the defence’s request that the prosecution brings all its civilian witnesses in the next sitting. 

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
Knuckle duster a 'minor weapon' lawyer tells court
Court & Police

Knuckle duster a 'minor weapon' lawyer tells court
Matthew Agius
Appeal overturns Brian Tonna, Karl Cini libel win in cautionary tale for online comments
Court & Police

Appeal overturns Brian Tonna, Karl Cini libel win in cautionary tale for online comments
Matthew Agius
Construction worker accused of groping 16-year-old girl
Court & Police

Construction worker accused of groping 16-year-old girl
Matthew Agius
Chamber of Advocates refers Chetcuti Cauchi case to constitutional body
Court & Police

Chamber of Advocates refers Chetcuti Cauchi case to constitutional body
David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.