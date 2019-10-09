Elderly man hit by car in Paola is hospitalised
The 86-year-old Paola resident has incurred grievous injuries
An 86-year-old Paola resident was hit by a car at around 11:30am on Wednesday, Police have said.
The man was hit in Paola on Antoine de Paule square by a 39-year-old driving an Isuzu Dmax. The driver is a Gharghur resident.
The elderly man was hospitalised after the incident and is suffering from grievous injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing
