Elderly man hit by car in Paola is hospitalised

The 86-year-old Paola resident has incurred grievous injuries

david_hudson
9 October 2019, 3:22pm
by David Hudson
Antoine de Paule square, Paola
An 86-year-old Paola resident was hit by a car at around 11:30am on Wednesday, Police have said.

The man was hit in Paola on Antoine de Paule square by a 39-year-old driving an Isuzu Dmax. The driver is a Gharghur resident.

The elderly man was hospitalised after the incident and is suffering from grievous injuries. 

Police investigations are ongoing

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
