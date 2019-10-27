Motorcyclist grievously injured in hit-and-run crash

A motorcyclist was left badly hurt following a hit-and-run crash on Saturday night.

The police said the accident - which happened at around 9pm at the corner of Triq Testaferrata with Triq Enrico Mizzi in Ta’ Xbiex - involved a Honda motorcycle the man was riding and a van which left the scene following the crash.

The motorcyclist, a 26-year-old man from Pieta, was given first assistance by a medical team on site and was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. His injuries were found to be grievous in nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.