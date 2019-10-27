menu

Motorcyclist grievously injured in hit-and-run crash

Man left badly hurt after the motorcycle he was riding was involved in an accident with a van, whose driver fled the scene

massimo_costa
27 October 2019, 9:22am
by Massimo Costa
The incident happened at the corner of Triq Testaferrata with Triq Enrico Mizzi in Ta' Xbiex
The incident happened at the corner of Triq Testaferrata with Triq Enrico Mizzi in Ta' Xbiex

A motorcyclist was left badly hurt following a hit-and-run crash on Saturday night.

The police said the accident - which happened at around 9pm at the corner of Triq Testaferrata with Triq Enrico Mizzi in Ta’ Xbiex - involved a Honda motorcycle the man was riding and a van which left the scene following the crash.

The motorcyclist, a 26-year-old man from Pieta, was given first assistance by a medical team on site and was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. His injuries were found to be grievous in nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.

