Vatican chases millions in bid to stop Malta fund from ‘abusive’ sale

Millions in euros in Vatican bank cash are at stake in a Maltese court case, as lawyers for the Holy See are now asking the courts to prevent an investment firm from selling its assets to a Hungarian company.

God’s bankers were caught up in a “menacing web of intrigue and suspicious transactions” – lawyers for the Vatican’s bank claim – in an alleged €17 million ruse by Italian financiers who run Maltese investment firms.

The Istituto per le Opere di Religion (IOR), otherwise known as the Vatican Bank, says a committee it set up to invest €30 million of its cash was misled by the directors of Futura Investment Management – Alberto Matta and Girolamo Stabile – and their affiliated company in Luxembourg, Optimum Management.

Originally in 2013, the IOR set up a committee to decide on how to invest €30 million. The decision was to have Futura buy out a non-performing loan of €32 million from the owner of the Exchange Palace, and then convert that loan into an 84% share in the Hungarian company redeveloping the property.

But the IOR claims Futura made an undeclared profit of €11.6 million by duping the Vatican on the price of the Hungarian deal; and then by planning to sell Futura’s 90% stake in the Exchange Palace’s holding company, to Cougar Real Estate of Luxembourg, which is, in turn, owned by a Dubai firm.

Now the Vatican’s lawyers want to stop Futura from selling its shares in the Exchange Palace to Cougar.

The IOR says the Dubai firm Holdabco set up Cougar just nine days after its decision to buy the Exchange Palace loan. Cougar was used to acquire the non-performing loan for €20.4 million, with the resulting €11.6 million in Vatican cash going to Holdabco and another minority shareholder, a Panamanian firm called Alpininvestissements.

“It is clear that the IOR has been abusively caught up in a menacing web of intrigue and suspicious transactions,” the IOR’s lawyers said, accusing Futura and its directors of inflating the price for the Hungarian loan.

More recently, on 23 November 2019, IOR learnt that Cougar was being sold to another company, Indotek Group Hungary.

“Futura clearly intends to sell and dispose of its share in the development project by assigning its 90% share in the project via a sale of its shares in Cougar itself,” the lawyers said. “Neither Cougar nor Futura have provided IOR with any disclosure of the transaction leading to the sale of the investment.”

Futura has also sued the IOR, claiming the Vatican entered into contractual commitments to invest €41 million but only invested €17 million, and was therefore in default on the remaining €24 million.