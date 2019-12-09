[WATCH] Three held for questioning over shocking Zabbar arson attack

Footage of the Zabbar arson attack

Three people are being held for police questioning over an arson attack on a parked car in Zabbar.

Two men from Santa Lucija aged 17 and 18, and a 54-year-old who resides in Marsaskala are being questioned, the police said.

A video of the arson attack that took place in full daylight is doing the rounds on social media. MaltaToday has confirmed with the police that the arson happened yesterday in Zabbar.

In the video, the men can be seen throwing petrol over the car, as a person filming the video shouts “look they are pouring the petrol over it!”. The men are then confronted by a woman, before one of them sets the car on fire.

The police have confirmed that the car is a Kia Picanto.

The incident occurred in Triq id-Dejqa, Zabbar art around 2.45pm on Sunday.

The police have also said that a 48-year-old woman who resides in Isla, was slightly injured during the incident.

Police investigations are ongoing.