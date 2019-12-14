menu

Missing teenager reunited with family

14 year-old Luana Borg, who was reported missing, has been found alive and well.

14 December 2019, 9:40am
Luana Borg has been reunited with her family
A 14 year-old girl, reported as missing yesterday, has been reunited with her family.

Police had launched a public appeal for information after Luana Borg disappeared on 8 December. She had last been seen near the cinema in Bugibba, the police said.

In a brief statement issued this morning, the police said that she had since been found alive and well. A police spokesperson thanked the public for its assistance in finding the girl.

