Son accused of stealing father's van, cash

A man from Zejtun has been charged with stealing keys, cash and a van from his father.

29-year-old Luke Micallef appeared before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech on Monday morning, accused of stealing a bunch of keys, €230 in cash and a Fiat Dublo van from his father. The second charge was aggravated by the place and time which the theft took place.

Inspector Roderick Attard said the police had received a report of theft from the man’s father on 7 December. Subsequent investigations led the police to suspect Micallef was the culprit and he was then charged with the crimes.

Lawyer Ishmael Psaila entered a plea of not guilty on the man’s behalf and requested bail.

This was granted against a personal guarantee of €5,000 and on condition that the man sign a bail book twice a week.