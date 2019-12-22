Policeman attacked at St Julian’s bar

A 31-year-old Turkish man who resides in Sliema, has been arrested after attacking police in a St Julian’s bar.

The incident happened at around 1.00 am on Sunday morning.

The police were called to the bar in Saint George’s Street after the owner complained that a drunk man wouldn’t leave the drinking establishment, after being told to do so.

When the police arrived on-site, the man was asked to leave, but refused to do so, attacking a police constable by grabbing him by the neck and pushing him.

While the police man was being pushed, a 39-year-old Brazilian women, who resides in Gzira, held the constable from behind.

Following the incident, the man was taken to the St Julian’s depot for further investigation.

At first the man refused to cooperate with the police, and refused to identify himself.

After sometime, the man provided the police with identification, and was escorted to the Floriana lock-up.

Police said that it is considering arraigning the man in court in the coming days.

The police constable was not injured.

Police investigations are on-going.