Elderly man killed in Gudja traffic accident

A 67-year-old man tragically lost his life on Saturday night after he was hit by a car close to the airport.

The accident happened at around 8:20pm in Triq Bir Miftuħ, close to the Malta International Airport entrance.

The police said the man, who lived in Mellieħa, was hit by a Mercedes-Benz E220d which was being driven by a 37-year-old man from Qormi.

An ambulance was called to assist the elderly man, but he was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras has started an inquiry on the case and has appointed various experts to assist her.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Another road accident last night, in St Paul's Bay, left one woman critically injured and another grievously hurt.