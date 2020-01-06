Elderly man seriously injured after being hit by car

An elderly man was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Monday morning in St Julians.

The incident took place at 7:20am in Telgħet Birkirkara.

Police said that a 79-year-old man from St Julians had been run over by a Volkswagen driven by a 56-year-old from Zebbug.

An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified that he was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.

