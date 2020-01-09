menu

Man denies bursting wife's eardrum in domestic violence incident

The 32-year-old man denied hitting his wife in the head so hard that her eardrum was burst 

matthew_agius
9 January 2020, 12:00pm
by Matthew Agius
A man has denied hitting his wife in the head so hard it burst her eardrum in a domestic violence incident.

The 32-year-old Indian man who resides in Santa Venera was arraigned this morning before magistrate Doreen Clarke, accused of grievous bodily harm, amongst other things.

Inspector Robert Vella charged the man with grievous bodily harm, causing the woman to fear violence and insulting her. He asked the court to issue a protection order in favour of the woman.

The assault took place on January 8 at around 9:30am when the man had struck his wife after the couple had a row. Doctors had confirmed that the woman had suffered a burst eardrum as a result of the altercation.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges. Bail was not requested.

Lawyer Victor Bugeja was court-appointed legal aid counsel to the accused.

Names are being withheld.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
