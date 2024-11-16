menu

MaltaToday post-budget survey out on Sunday

MaltaToday will also gauge the electorate's preference between Robert Abela and Bernard Grech, as well as respondents' reactions to Budget 2025 and how they believe this will impact their financial position

matthew_farrugia
16 November 2024, 12:00pm
by Matthew Farrugia
1 min read
MaltaToday's post-budget survey will be out on Sunday, as the results will show how the main political party leaders affected the electorate's voting intentions.

This week's survey will also include respondents' reactions to Budget 2025 and how they believe this will impact their financial position.

MaltaToday will also gauge the electorate's preference between Robert Abela and Bernard Grech, as the survey asks which of the two leaders respondents trust with running the country.

This newspaper's last survey placed the PN ahead of the PL by 12,000 votes despite Bernard Grech's poor trust rating, however the result fell within the margin of error.

