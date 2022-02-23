ADPD not surprised by Labour’s Marsaskala marina 'flip-flop'

Labour’s decision to scrap plans for the Marsaskala yacht marina is a voting-catching exercise, ADPD Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said.

“People power has prevailed, but ask yourself this, had your vote not been on the line do you think that the governing party would have taken the right decision for the area when their track record of developing and clearing green spaces, nature and trees is apparent across the whole country?” Cacopardo asked in a statement on Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening, during a political activity, Prime Minister Robert Abela said that he had received the message loud and clear that people were scared that the marina plans would comprise the foreshore. He announced that the plans have been scrapped. On Wednesday, he reiterated that the marina has been ditched, "permanently".

ADPD candidate Brian Decelis said that Labour has not surprised anyone with their latest flip-flop, describing the marina u-turn as "a blatant vote-catching exercise".

“While ADPD were opposed from the outset and many residents and various NGOs echoed these sentiments, the right decision has been taken. For now. ADPD asks how do the electorate know that on re-election, the government will not once again turn to a new feasibility study and reinstate their misguided plans once more?” Decelis asked.

'Tax refunds just a tactic'

Cacopardo said that the announcement of a refund of the public’s own tax money was more of the same tactic to garner votes.

“We want to see tax money spent for better public services and a better quality of life for all, with the focus on the vulnerable,” the candidate said.

Cacopardo said that the more people who are aware that the government is handing people back their own money, the more people will be demanding a better, cleaner, and more honourable way of doing things in government.

“ADPD has always been at the forefront of ensuring that citizens’ rights are safeguarded and, through the right policies, we can bring about the necessary changes so that our country will not only be considered to be trustworthy internationally but also more liveable for each and every one of us,” Cacopardi said.

He asked the public to keep ADPD in mind, citing that people who stick to the same old voting person should not expect a different outcome. “Think about this: if you vote, as usual, you will get the usual results.”