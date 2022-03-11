Special voting centres to be set up for people in quarantine or isolation

Voting arrangements have been put into place for people who are either COVID-19 positive or in mandatory quarantine between 12 and 25 March, the Electoral Commission said.

The commission said that this cohort would be able to vote at one of the special centres set up, not where it is indicated on their voting document.

It said that the centres had been set up in coordination with the health authories, who will be giving the commission details of people who test positive or are in mandatory quarantine.

The commission said that people who are released from quarantine early will still need to vote at one of these centres.

These people will receive instructions as to which centre they will be able to cast their vote at shortly.

The commission said that people who wish to benefit from early voting, and be able to vote on 19 March, can do so by presenting a declaration to the commission.

Voters can send an email to [email protected], declaring their intention to vote early.

The deadline for submissions is 18 March at 12pm.

The commission said that those people who are abroad and will be travelling to Malta to vote must ensure they make the necessary preparations to ensure they can collect their voting document by the deadline allowed by law, and also make the necessary contacts with the health authorities with regard to any quarantine period if applicable.

The deadline to pick up the voting document is 24 March at midnight. People who are COVID-19 positive or in mandatory quarantine have until 25 March at 9pm to be put on the list by the health authorities or they will not be able to vote.

Further information regarding these arrangements may be obtained on telephone 2226 1010, between 8am to 2pm and from 3 to 8pm.

The public may also send any queries by email on [email protected].