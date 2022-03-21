What the parties are proposing on transport and infrastructure

The future is electric in the transport sector with parties promising incentives to encourage people and businesses to swap their petrol and diesel cars with electric vehicles. The PL is saying that the importation of combustion engine cars should come to an end by 2034, while ADPD is proposing a more ambitious 2030 as a cut-off date.

The PN’s flagship proposal is a mass transit system involving a trackless tram, which it pledges to complete in five years. The PL’s metro proposal involves a pledge for more studies.

ADPD’s emphasis for alternative transport is on cycling routes and dedicated lanes to ensure rapid travel by buses.

Partit Laburista

Metro

Seek wide consensus on the metro project, while carry out more technical studies to determine the environmental, socio-economic and geological impact of the project and if it results that it is viable work will start immediately.

Buses

Discussions with the bus operator will lead to the introduction of new routes to localities that are currently not serviced.

Ferries and lifts

Strengthen existing ferry landing sites with the construction of quays in Sliema, Birgu, Bormla and Kalkara. Issue a call for new ferry routes connecting the Cottonera, Marsaxlokk, Marsaskala, St Paul’s Bay, St Julian’s, Mellieħa and other places.

Carry out technical and geological studies to construct a lift that will connect the Marsamxett ferry landing place with Peacock Garden above it and ensure the quay can accommodate two ships.

Bicycles

Better road design to accommodate secure bike lanes and the installation of more bike racks in locality centres.

Electric cars

Electric vehicles will be issued with green road licence plates so they could be easily recognised and enjoy privileged access in certain zones, reserved parking and use of priority bus lanes.

Invest in the creation of 1,200 electrical car charging points in the next three years. Charging points will be installed in all public car parks and in residential streets to enable those who have no garage to charge their car.

Give incentives to the private sector so that large establishments, offices, supermarkets and places with car parks to enable workers and the public to charge their vehicles during opening times and possibly even afterwards.

By not later than 2034, the importation of petrol and diesel cars will stop.

Introduce new and better grants to incentivise the purchase of electric cars, including second-hand vehicles.

Over five years, all vehicles used in the public service will be electric.

Private companies that shift their car fleet to an electric one will benefit from a tax credit for 50% of the amount up to a maximum of €50,000. They will also be eligible for low interest loans from the National Development Bank to invest in electric vehicles and charging stations.

New residential buildings and large establishments that offer parking facilities will have to install electric car charging points.

Study a system of vehicle-to-grid charging.

Roads

Continue with consultation on the Msida Creek junction with all interested parties to improve the project.

Redevelop the subway at Portes des Bombes to make it more accessible for commuters.

Birzebbuga

The fuel jetty in Birżebbuġa known locally as the Shell Jetty, will be renovated into an open recreational space allowing for families to swim there.

Wied Dalam aviation fuel depot in Birżebbuġa will close down and the area transformed into a recreational area for residents.

The San Luċjan fuel tanks in Birżebbuġa will be removed and the area turned into a sustainable innovation hub that will incorporate public open spaces, a new bay, sustainable businesses, gastronomic services and spaces for cultural and entertainment activities.

Grand Harbour

Regeneration of the Grand Harbour seafront from Valletta all the way to Marsa, and from Cottonera all the way to Kalkara. The regeneration will include the Menqa area and Albert Town in Marsa. Studies will also be conducted on the possibility of constructing a lift to connect the Isla shoreline with the Gardjola above for residents and cruise passengers.

Gozo

The road tunnel project between the islands will enter its implementation phase after the evaluation process of bidders that participated in the pre-qualification questionnaire comes to a close

Construction of a breakwater in Marsalforn and regeneration of the promenade on the Qbajjar side of the locality.

Commitment to build an airstrip for small aircraft that will also be used as a drone testing facility without taking up agricultural land.

Others

Initiate consultation process on the idea that 16-year-olds be able to sit for an exam to get a licence to drive scooters with engines not larger than 125cc.

Create a climate and mobility app to facilitate car-pooling.

Introduce geo-fencing that will regularise the use of electric scooters in pedestrian zones and promenades so that they do not inconvenience the public.

New Marsaxlokk Bay breakwater on the Delimara side to protect fishing boats.

Partit Nazzjonalista

Trackless tram

Introduce a trackless tram that passes through arterial and distributor roads on a dedicated lane. This will be complemented with a bus network that connects residential areas with the mass transport system, ports and centres of employment.

Grant and road licence

Introduce a grant of €10,000 spread over five years to families that get rid of their old car and do not replace it during the period.

To support climate neutrality principle, the annual road licence for private cars will not be linked to engine type but according to distance travelled and emissions. Expense will be capped.

Electric cars

Construction of rapid charging pillars for electric cars every 2km.

Reduce the electricity tariff for car charging from 13c5 to 10c5 per unit at all times of the day.

Electric cars will be exempt from paying the annual road licence.

Roads

Build an underground road network to alleviate traffic congestion while creating public spaces and better access for cyclists.

ESG compliant contractors will be eligible to take part in a Private Finance Initiative to address the bad state of roads.

Introduce geo-indexing through the use of internet so that information linked to minor traffic accidents is collected digitally and in a quicker way to address one of the problems causing congestion on roads.

Alternative travel

Aim to have 10% of voyages undertaken by bicycles within five years by facilitating the safe use of bicycles on the road and incentives to people who use their bicycle to commute.

Incentives for workers and employers to make better use of remote working and use public transport or electric vehicles to commute to work.

Gozo

Expand the Mġarr port to better accommodate passengers and cargo.

Gozitans will have the final say on the construction of a road tunnel connecting the islands after all studies are finalised and published.

Commission two new Gozo Channel ferries – one for passengers and another for cargo.

Fishers

Improve the infrastructure and facilities used by fishers, with emphasis on Marsaxlokk and Xemxija, to enable them to function in a competitive and effective environment.

ADPD

Cycling and scooters

Create bicycle super highways along main roads and prioritise bicycle use in urban areas.

MCAST, Junior College, Higher Secondary and the University of Malta should be connected through secure bicycle routes with neighbouring localities and adequate parking space for bicycles.

Use of electric scooters should be encouraged and restrictions should be removed.

Introduce generous grants and low interest loans for the purchase of bicycles, electric bicycles and scooters.

Introduce more pedestrian zones in polluted areas.

Public transport

All public transport vehicles should be electric.

Introduce priority bus corridors and bus rapid transit on existing roads. If needed, a hybrid system of tram and metro should be constructed using existing road infrastructure and with minimal excavation in the most populated centres.

Cars

All large vehicles should run on methane, bio-alcohol or biodiesel by 2030, and eventually should be replaced by electric vehicles.

All private cars sold by 2030 must be electric vehicles.

Controlled vehicle access (CVA) systems should be strengthened.

Gozo

Extend the fast ferry service from Gozo to other localities apart from the Grand Harbour.

Plans for a road tunnel and airstrip in Gozo will be scrapped.