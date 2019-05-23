Arnold Cassola | The power to decide on a better future for yourselves

A typical Maltese expression, “Talking alone” indicates that you are acting in a strange way. And this is what happened to me yesterday: the Broadcasting Authority forced me to talk alone on state TV.

Why? Because they do not want me to discuss with the PN and Labour candidates.

And so they got me on TV to talk on my own.

If I had had a chance to discuss with Joseph Muscat and Adrian Delia, I would have asked them why they are so determined on building the Gozo Tunnel, that is going to cause so much environmental and social damage and is financially unsustainable.

They do not seem to be happy enough with the disaster that their two parties brought about in Tigne’ or with the fact that they both agreed to take away from us Manoel Island or with the fact that they both allowed Armier Bay to be stolen from us once and for all.

I would have asked them why they allowed the tuna ranchers to add one tuna pen after another without any limit. And why they let them pollute the sea we are supposed to swim in. And why they are both so heartless that they want to ruin residents’ lives in Baħar iċ-Cagħaq, Xgħajra and Żonqor through land reclamation?

How is it possible that they have not understood that the Maltese people want for themselves and their children a decent quality of life, with clean air, clean seas and not having to worry about the continuous noise pollution coming from our building sites. It seems they have not understood anything about all this.

And it seems that neither PN’s Marthese Portelli nor Labour’s Clayton Barotolo have understood this. Together, they have both voted in favour of a twelve storey building on the Smart City coast and again voted for another twelve storey building instead of the former Augustinian convent garden in St. Julian’s.

Both, united together, voted in favour of enormous petrol stations in ODZ areas in Magħtab and Burmarrad. And again they both voted in favour of monster highrise towers in Villa Rosa and Mercury House. What do they care about residents’ quality of life? What do they care about the environment? They are both in favour of spring hunting and trapping all the year round.

And then, what about ethics in politics? Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembi make all preparations to be greased by Mr 17Black. And then Kristy Debono and Herman Schiavone go and beg the same so called gentIeman to sponsor the PN.

With regards to prescription, they pretended to remove it for corrupt politicians but then, both PN and PL together, voted so that the Commissioner of Standards cannot start any investigation for cases before October 2018. They are thus taking people for a ride.

If I could, I would have shouted at them “shame on you”. But I couldn’t because they got me on TV to speak alone.

And therefore I could not even ask Norman Lowell how he intends killing in a soft way within one hour of birth those babies that are born with a severe disability.

Or else how he intends to sterilize all those men whom he considers to be of low intelligence.

This is the sad truth about Malta’s present.

But let’s look at the future.

Do you want politicians who work so that all of us and your children can enjoy clean air, seas unpolluted by oils and tuna slime, and open spaces where children can roam about freely?

Then vote for those who, like me, have consistently worked for the general welfare of our country.

Today we know for sure that the PN has lost its third seat. Do you want this seat to be taken by Labour, so that they become even more arrogant than what thy are today?

If not, just go out and vote for independent candidate Cassola, bottom one but last on the list, and continue on AD and PD candidates plus any other you consider to be worthy ones.

It’s a golden opportunity to show them that you are not ready to succumb to their arrogance.

Do not squander this opportunity because it will not come back.

Pluck up courage and go and vote.

Together, we will make it.