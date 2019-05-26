menu
Europe 2019
[LIVE] PL projecting 56% win in European Parliament elections
We are live from the electoral counting hall • Follow us here
Last updated on 26 May 2019, 8:50am
MaltaToday Staff
10:04
Vote checking is underway and parties are taking samples.
Matthew Vella
09:32
Agents are all primed waiting for the ballots to start being turned facing upwards. We are waiting for this process to start within minutes.
Matthew Vella
09:23
PN secretary-general Clyde Puli and MP Karol Aquilina have entered the counting hall
Matthew Vella
09:16
Former PN councillor Charlot Cassar says the results of the election will push the PN to four scenarios: (1) A new leadership election with Delia taking responsibility for the defeat and moving out; (2) the leadership does not budge with no members taking action; (3) an internal battle to move Delia out; (4) alternatively, a transitionary leadership takes control of the party to work towards a new leadership election. "We need humility, goodwill and political maturity."
Matthew Vella
09:11
Photos from the counting hall: click on the Facebook timestamp to see more
Matthew Vella
09:02
If the unofficial projections are correct, the PN could be below the 40% mark
Matthew Vella
08:51
Labour sources are projecting a 56% win according to initial observations on sampled ballots, fourth seat for Labour looking likely.
Matthew Vella
08:26
Official turnout figures have changed, because advance voters had not been calculated - it is now 72.6%
Matthew Vella
08:08
The head of Labour's electoral office Louis Gatt says that some sorting was necessary to fish out local council ballot sheets from the boxes of the European Parliament ballots, and vice-versa, so reconciliation took much longer than expected. The Gozo ballot boxes are yet to be sorted. This has delayed the start of the sampling and scanning of ballots.
Matthew Vella
07:47
Check out how the districts compare: low turnout in northern districts that are more Nationalist leaning (12th and 10th), big turnout in Gozo suggesting a good showing for Labour, slightly lower turnout in third district
READ IT HERE
Matthew Vella
07:46
Official turnout at 70.1%, four points down from 2014, with really low turnouts in Nationalist strongholds.
Matthew Vella
07:30
Saviour Balzan: If MaltaToday’s surveys are proven correct, we are looking at a 44,000-vote difference between Joseph Muscat’s party and Adrian Delia. If that does materialise, then Adrian Delia should go • READ IT HERE
READ IT HERE
Matthew Vella
07:29
Independent (formerly Nationalist MP) Hermann Schiavone, an electoral expert, is already forecasting a big Labour victory:
Matthew Vella
07:28
he vote-checking process was expected to start at 7am, but it has now been delayed by an hour. This is the process where ballots get turned face up, and party counting staff visually inspect any marks that might disrupt the counting process.
Matthew Vella
07:28
Quite unprecedented is the fact that Malta has no official turnout results from yesterday. The Electoral Commission in the past has been timely with its 2pm and 10pm final turnouts, yet yesterday's turnouts were issued four hours after the 2pm deadline; and up to now, there are still no official turnouts.
Matthew Vella
07:28
he counting hall in Naxxar is all quiet as ballots are being placed face down. Indications suggest that the turnout is similar, or slightly less than five years ago (official turnout has not yet been communicated). With an increased voter base and turnouts giving the traditionally Labour districts an edge, it is very plausible we could be looking at a bigger vote difference between PL and PN than the last general election.
Matthew Vella
07:28
Good morning: we'll be live from the electoral counting hall here at the former trade fair halls in Naxxar. Keep following our livestream as we prepare to go live with any unofficial results that come in.
Matthew Vella
#Europe2019
