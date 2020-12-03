Brussels opens Malta infringements on spring hunting and finch trapping

Brussels is taking action against Malta for allowing spring hunting without proper enforcement, as well as reopening a banned trapping season under the pretext of “scientific research”.

The European Commission told Malta that its derogation from the EU ban on the trapping of finches, ostensibly on research purposes, circumvents the judgment of the Court of Justice of the EU.

This is one of two infringement procedures against Malta, which reopened the trapping season despite an order from the European Court of Justice, “in similar conditions as before this ruling, even if under a different regime.”

Malta recently authorised finch trapping for research purposes, after having authorised finch trapping for recreational purposes for several years, an action which was found to be non-compliant with the Birds Directive by the Court of Justice of the EU.

Malta has also derogated from the EU ban on the spring hunting of quail every year since 2011 and derogations for autumn live-capturing of song thrush and golden plover each year since 2012.

“These derogations fall short systematically of the requirements set out in the legislation, related in particular to poor supervision of the conditions set out in the derogations, which results in other species than those targeted being affected,” the Commission said.

“Relying on insufficient or inaccurate information about the populations of wild birds and the available alternatives, Malta also failed to fulfil the basic conditions for granting such derogations.

“Not least, the high numbers of wild birds illegally shot in Malta constitute a major and systemic failure to establish a general system of protection as required by Article 5 of the Birds Directive.”

The Commission sent two letters of formal notice to Malta. Malta now has two months to remedy the situation, otherwise the Commission may decide to issue a reasoned opinion.

The Maltese government said it will replying to the letters of formal notice but insisted it would remain “committed to defend the interests and protect the rights of Maltese and Gozitan hunters and trappers, as these rights are protected in various other European member states.”

Malta claims its derogations are in conformity with the Birds Directive and that it even has a higher system of enforcement beyond that demanded by the European Commission itself.

Malta insists that the EC itself requested amendments to the laws for Malta to confirm with the ECJ decision on trapping of Golden Plover and Song Thrush; and that the 2009 Court of Justice decision has declared that “there is no other solution to the hunting of pigeons [turtle dove] and quail in Malta.”